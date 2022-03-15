Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap celebrate their dating anniversary with adorable photos, video: ’21 years of creating memories…’

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, author-director Tahira Kashyap are celebrating their dating anniversary today. On the special occasion, Ayushmann shared a lovely reel featuring photos of himself and Tahira cutting a cake. The video also featured glimpses of their recent Ranthambore outing.

The video’s caption read, “It’s our dating anniversary @tahirakashyap ❤ And also it was @sukriti_vk’s birthday yesterday. And we had the best time with our friends from childhood with whom we became the goofiest beasts in Ranthambore. The animals were happy to spot us.”

His adorable post was liked by colleague Taapsee Pannu, while fans showered love on the clip. “This is so cute,” wrote one user. Another fan commented, “Happy dating anniversary, cuties.”

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap shared a photo on Instagram as she celebrated the special day. Sharing a cute photo of herself and Ayushmann, Tahira wrote, “21 years of creating memories❤ And we still fight and love like how it was in 2001! @ayushmannk only you bring out the best in me even in the most testing situation! Umm forever ❤ #happydatinganniversary.”

Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Twinkle Khanna, Tisca Chopra and Pragya Kapoor responded to the lovely post by commenting with heart emojis.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap is currently working on her feature directorial debut titled Sharmaji ki Beti.