Celebrity social media videos: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and others

Today’s edition of social media videos features Ayushmann Khurrana, Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Shruti Haasan, Disha Patani and others.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actor took to Instagram and sang a song from the film titled “Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho” stating that staying home with family is all we need.

In another video, Ayushmann and Tahira can be seen taking a TikTok challenge where the two faced a few questions.

Badshah shared a TikTok video on Instagram.

On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video with her husband.

Shruti Haasan shared a video in which she can be seen performing on stage.

Disha Patani performed on Beyonce’s track and posted the video on Instagram.

Sunil Grover is grooving to “Chaiyya Chaiyya” while making tea.

Nora Fatehi learnt a new choreography, which she posted on Instagram.

Kunal Kemmu is having a great time with his daughter during the quarantine.

