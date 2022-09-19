scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G books October 14 release date

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, Doctor G film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Doctor GNew poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G. (Photo: PR Handout)

Campus comedy-drama Doctor G is slated to be released in theatres on October 14, the makers announced on Monday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Production house Junglee Pictures shared the release date of the film on Twitter. “ZindaGi hai inki full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye DoctorG. Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022,” the banner said in the tweet.

Talking about playing a gynaecologist in Doctor G, Ayushmann earlier said in a statement, “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am truly excited to start shooting the film also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti”.

Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap. Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 10:42:23 am
