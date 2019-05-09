Ayushmann Khurrana’s next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tackles homosexuality

At the success party of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, director RS Prasanna was sure about a sequel to the hit 2017 film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Now, after two years, the makers have announced the second film in the franchise.

Titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film will tackle the subject of homosexuality and will feature Ayushmann in the lead role. Hitesh Kewalya, who wrote the screenplay and dialogues for Shubh Mangal Savdhan, will helm the film. It will be produced by Aanand L Rai and the rest of the cast is yet to be decided.

Talking about his new project, Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a remake of Prasanna’s 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham, addressed the taboo subject of erectile dysfunction in a quirky manner. The film became the sleeper hit of 2017.

Hoping that the audience likes the second installment in the Shubh Mangal Savdhan franchise, producer Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow Productions said, “The success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan encouraged us to turn it into a franchise which tackles taboo subjects in the most light-hearted manner. With Zyada Saavdhan, we have a great story in hand and who better, but Ayushmann to play the lead since he brings a whole new level of expression to the table. Hope audiences enjoy it as much as the first film.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release early next year.