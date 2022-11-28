scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana says he’s ‘SRKian’, makes a wish as he passes by Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Fans call it a wonderful gesture

Ayushmann Khurrana called himself a 'fan' of Shah Rukh Khan and said that he made a wish (mannat) as he drove by the star's residence.

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana takes a photo as he passes by Mannat (Photo: Instagram/ Ayushmann Khurrana)

Ayushmann Khurrana passed by Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial residence Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai and took a photo, which he later shared on Instagram. He called himself a ‘fan of the star’ and said that he made a wish (mannat) as he drove by the actor’s residence. Many passers-by took a photo of this moment. Shah Rukh Khan’s home is one of the landmarks in the city, where many fans come to take a photo in front of the entrance.

Posting his picture on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li (was passing by Mannat, so I made a wish). An Action Hero, 2nd December…” He added the song Baazigar O Baazigar from Shah Rukh’s film Baazigar along with the picture, and the hashtag ‘SRKian’. Maniesh Paul commented, “this song and specially these lines!!!.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

A fan wrote, “Mannat sirf ek ghar nahi hai logo ke liye mandir hai (Mannat is not just a house, it’s a temple for people).” Another one added, “Once a SRKian, always a SRKian (SRK fan).”

Recently, Mannat’s nameplate was refurbished and many assumed that it was ‘diamond-studded’. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan clarified that the nameplate uses transparent crystals, which introduce positive energy. She also explained how the entry point of a home is of utmost importance. She had written in the caption, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe.”

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana is knee-deep in promotions for his upcoming film, An Action Hero, which will release on December 2. The actor has had several releases this year, including Anek, and Doctor G.

