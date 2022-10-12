Ayushmann Khurrana says people ‘undermine’ the status of a star: ‘Being a star is more difficult than being an actor’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a bonafide star, who can open movies on the strength of his name alone. After debuting over a decade ago with the film Vicky Donor, Ayushmann has appeared in a string of hit films that focus on social issues.

In an interview, he joked that he will eventually leave no social theme unaddressed, and is thankful that there are so many taboo subjects to tackle in India. But he also admitted that as the face of the project, it becomes his responsibility, at least partially, to ensure that the film makes money. Ayushmann’s last two releases — Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek — didn’t live up to the high benchmark that he has set for himself, both critically and commercially.

He said, “Here’s the difference between an actor and a star… A lot of people undermine the status of a star, they say they prefer ‘actors’. But a star is an inborn MBA, a star is an inborn PR person, and has a lot of qualities that someone who is just an actor would not. To be a star is more difficult than to be an actor. Of course, you’re very focused on your craft as an actor, but to understand the larger picture of how a film works, and that the film should be beneficial for the producers, that’s the big picture. You learn as you go along.”

Ayushmann said that on his first film — Vicky Donor — he was awestruck by the process of making a movie, and was in a ‘honeymoon phase’. He said that he was just happy to be there, and to be a lead in a Bollywood movie. But as time went on, he became more involved with the filmmaking, and was able to offer suggestions on technical details. He said that he could even influence the hiring of crew members and co-stars.

Ayushmann will next be seen in the comedy drama Doctor G, which will be released in theatres on October 14. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Shefali Shah.