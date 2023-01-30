Ayushmann Khurrana says he introduces himself as Ranveer Singh in small towns: ‘I have an urban audience’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose An Action Hero was recently released on Netflix, has spoken about how he sometimes introduces himself as Ranveer Singh in rural areas where people have a hard time placing him.

In an interview for Netflix, where Ayushmann was called a ‘superstar’, the actor interrupted and said, “Just call me an actor. It often happens when I am somewhere remote, in small towns, people start pointing at me because I have an urban audience. So, they’re like ‘You’re…?’. I am like, ‘I am Ranveer Singh.’ That’s what I do.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also talked about the action sequences in An Action Hero. Ayushmann said that he did a few stunts all by himself. “All the jumping from the building and everything I have done,” the actor added. When asked if he faced any difficulty, Ayushmann said, “Well, my experience in Roadies came in handy.”

Ayushmann was a part of Roadies Season 2 and he went on to win the show. He recently spoke about the reality series on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and said, “I didn’t audition for Roadies. I didn’t stand in a queue. I went for a fiction show audition with the youth-based channel but my parents didn’t allow. They wanted me to complete my education. But then I got a call from the channel asking me if I want to do Roadies. I took 30 days leave from college. The makers told me I will get Rs 5 lakh and a bike if I win. I went and I won.”