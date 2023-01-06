Ayushmann Khurrana rides his new Ducati on the streets of Chandigarh, enjoys street-style tea and burger, watch video

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him riding his new Ducati bike on the streets of Chandigarh. Ayushmann’s beautiful poetry in the background of the video was like the cherry on the cake. The 45-second clip also showed Ayushmann drinking tea and eating desi burgers.

Ayushmann wrote in the caption of the video, “Resolution for 2023 and life: to choose the road less traveled.” He gave a voiceover to the video and said, “Saalon baad ghar ke barande mein ek motorcycle dikhai di hai. Barso baad apni marzi se yeh zindagi phir se chalai gayi hai. Bike ke engine ke shor mein aas paas ke shor ko khatam kar dena chahta hoon. Kaunsa saal aaya gaya yaad nahin, bus jee lena chahta hoon. Log kehte hain naya saal hain kuch naya karo. Arey maine kuch purana kiya hi nahin! Kya raaston mein miloge aap jahaan main jana chahta hoon? aap mil nahin paaoge, kyunki unn raaston mein koi pehle gaya hi nahin.”

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated New Year with his family in Chandigarh. Sharing a sun-kissed picture on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Saal naya hai. Feeling purani hai. Thand nahi lagti. Zinda jawaani hai. Jaane kaun si bahaar laaya hai janvariMujhe toh December bhi naya sa lagta tha.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in the film An Action Hero. Next, he has Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Pandey. The movie is all set to release on June 23, 2023.