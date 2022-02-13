Ayushmann Khurrana reveals ‘starting point’ of his career: ‘I was one of the youngest in the country to…’

Ayushmann Khurrana was a born entertainer, and his career graph is proof of that. The actor started off his career as a radio jockey. On Sunday, he reminisced his radio jockey days and spoke about how the career shaped him into the Ayushmann Khurrana we know today.

“At the age of 22, I was probably one of the youngest in the country to host a breakfast show, which is generally hosted by very seasoned radio jockeys. So, here I was at my first job and they had given me the breakfast show and they had hugely promoted that show. I was on the hoardings in Delhi. So, that was really new for that time!” Ayushmann recalled, adding the importance to cherish “starting point of one’s career because those are the formative years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

“There is outstanding talent in the radio industry and I was fortunate to meet and interact with them. Working in radio shaped who I’m today,” he concluded, thanking audience and signed off with “Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann,” which also happened to be his radio show’s tag line.

After being a radio jockey, Ayushmann hosted many shows for MTV. He also hosted the second season of India’s Got Talent. And finally, in 2012, Ayushmann faced the camera as an actor with Vicky Donor, which is considered one of his best performances. The Shoojit Sircar directorial also marked Yami Gautam’s debut.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He has Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero to his credit.