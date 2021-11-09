Ayushmann Khurrana recalls working in ‘three not so good films’, says he ‘didn’t have the power’ to do anything

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has said that he doesn’t believe in working with people he dislikes, regardless of how good the project is. Ayushmann admitted that he experienced something like this early in his career, when he appeared in ‘three not so good films’.

In an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Ayushmann blushed as he was reminded of his bankability as an ‘A-list Bollywood star’ with eight back-to-back hits to his name. He said he owes it all to his ability to prioritise the quality of his scripts, and to take risks on ‘first-time directors’.

But would he spend 18 months working on a film with people he doesn’t like if the script was spectacular and the director was ‘brilliant’? Ayushmann said he wouldn’t. “That’s why I trust first-time directors. Of course, the script comes first. It has to be a foolproof script to work with a first-timer. Like, if I work with seasoned directors like an Abhishek Kapoor or Anubhav Sinha or Sriram Raghavan, you go with that 20% chance that this director will handle this. But with a first-time director, you have to go with a foolproof script. It has to be more than 100%.”

Asked if there have ever been instances where he thought ‘there was energy’ but realised after starting work that there wasn’t, Ayushmann said with a laugh, “It has happened in the initial phase of my life, yes. Then you can’t do anything. I didn’t have any power to do anything. After my first film, there were three not so good films. I don’t want to say… But it has happened with me.”

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he wanted to give up on films, start a band and perform on birthdays

The three films that Ayushmann made a reference to are probably Bewakoofiyaan, co-starring Sonam Kapoor; Hawaizaada, directed by Vibha Puri; and Rohan Sippy’s Nautanki Saala!

Ayushmann, who spent years as a radio jockey and musician before making a splashy Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He has crafted a niche for himself as the go-to star for films about perceived taboo topics such as homosexuality and erectile dysfunction.