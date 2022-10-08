scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana recalls when a producer gave him a blank cheque, he rejected it: ‘Laxmi se pehle Saraswati aati hai’

Ayushmann Khurrana said that he once turned down a blank cheque because the script of a film is the most important thing for him.

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana spoke about working with different directors. (Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in the film Doctor G, recalled an incident where a producer offered him a blank cheque and requested him to do three films but Ayushmann had to turn down the offer. 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann said, “I remember there was one producer who once gave me a blank cheque and said ‘Jitna chahe le lo, teen picture karlo humare saath. Story,script wagera likhte rahenge’ (Take the money you want, do three films with us. We’ll write the scripts later). I said, ‘Mere liye Laxmi se pehle Saraswati aati hai’. (Saraswati is more important than Laxmi). For me, the script is very important.”

He added, “I don’t want to do anything regressive. I know the popular palette is regressive, but I can’t change my mindset like that. So this is my USP, I do films that are progressive. I believe in cinema for change. I always wanted to do unconventional stories, I am fortunate that I am getting those.”

The Anek actor said that although he has had great collaborations with creative minds, his entire career has been a risk. He asserted that all his hit films were with first-time directors. He said, “First time directors are more collaborative and are very open in a way. So it’s just easy and fun working with him.”

Ayushmann will next be seen in Doctor G which also stars Rakul Preet. The film releases on October 14.

