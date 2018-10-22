Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari praises Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao: You deserve glory and the ‘tadka’ of Rs 100 cr

Follow Us:
Monday, October 22, 2018
Ashwiny Ayer Tiwari is all praise for her Bareilly Ki Barfi actors Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, who've had a great 2018. The filmmaker congratulated them on Twitter.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: October 22, 2018 12:13:08 pm

rajkummar rao and ayushmann khurrana photos Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has praised Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has praised actors Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. She said the two “talented” actors deserve all the glory.

“What a year 2018 is turning out to be for Bollywood? Rajkummar Rao gets his first Rs 100 crore film, and now looks like Ayushmann is going to get his one too. When solid actors like these do get to be true blue box office stars, change is here Badhaai Ho,” filmmaker R.S. Prasanna tweeted on Sunday.

To which, Tiwari replied: “Beautifully said my dear friend R.S. Prasanna. Rajkummar, Ayushmann, you talented, hardworking and amazing humans, deserve all the glory and of course, the ‘tadka’ of Rs 100 crore. Thank you for being a part of my small journey in films. Keep shining and make us proud.”

Ayushmann and Rajkummar had together worked with Tiwari in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Rajkummar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in a still from 2017 hit film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Rajkummar had also tweeted his wishes for Ayushmann who had a rocking 2018 with two hit films – Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. Rajkummar wrote, “Congratulations @ayushmannk brother on the glorious success of #Andhadhun and #BadhaiHo. More power to you 🤗”

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana: Want to have filmography boasting of films with a longer shelf life

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has appeared in Fanney Khan, Omerta and Love Sonia, apart from one of this year’s biggest hits – Stree.

