Ayushmann Khurrana plays Joshua in Anubhav Sinha’s ANEK, see photos

Ayushmann Khurrana will play the lead role in Anubhav Sinha directorial ANEK. On Tuesday, the National Award-winning actor took to Instagram to share his first look from the film.

Sharing two pictures from the sets of ANEK, Ayushmann wrote, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here’s presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.”

ANEK marks the second collaboration between Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana. The two had earlier collaborated on 2019’s Article 15.

The film went on floors recently. The makers have planned an extensive shoot schedule in the North East.

As per sources, ANEK is going to be Anubhav Sinha’s most expensive film till date. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under the banner of T-Series and Benaras Media Works, respectively.

On the work front, apart from ANEK, Ayushmann Khurrana has Doctor G and Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in his kitty.