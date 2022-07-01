scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana plays gynaecologist Uday Gupta in Doctor G, see photo

The makers shared another look of actor Ayushmann Khurrana from Doctor G.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 6:07:47 pm
ayushmann khurrana doctor gDoctor G is a campus comedy drama.

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day on Friday, the makers of Doctor G shared another look of actor Ayushmann Khurrana from the film, while also explaining what ‘G’ stands for in the movie’s title.

Sharing the new still, production house Junglee Pictures revealed that Khurrana plays gynaecologist Uday Gupta in the film touted to be a campus comedy drama. “G se Gynecologist. G se Gupta. That’s our #DoctorG. Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a Happy #DoctorsDay,” the tweet read.

In a TOI interview, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about Doctor G and said that he is looking forward to playing the role of a doctor in the film. “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am truly excited to start shooting the film also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti,” he said.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Besides Doctor G, Ayushmann Khurrana has An Action Hero in the pipeline.

