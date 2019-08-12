Happy I didn’t have a phenomenal rise in Bollywood: Ayushmann Khurrana

It took Ayushmann Khurrana eight years to make his Bollywood debut and seven years to achieve the level of success he has had lately. The actor is happy that he took baby steps to get where he is today.

Advertising

Ayushmann was recently conferred with the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Sriram Raghavan’s dark comedy Andhadhun.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Dream Girl, Ayushmann recalled his 15-year-long journey in showbiz.

“Vicky Donor trailer was played in this auditorium and I just walked the same aisle. I was telling this to my manager that this was like deja vu and that I hope this film also becomes a success. It’s been a hard-earned success. I am glad I took baby steps to success, and not just a phenomenal rise, which just makes me more calm and keeps my head above my shoulders,” the actor said.

Advertising

“The journey was really fruitful from the theatre days to films. I am still enjoying that journey. I still have that childlike quality. I still get excited when the poster or the trailer comes out and equally nervous when the film releases. I think it’s important to maintain that,” he added.

As he was congratulated for his National Film Award win, the actor shared with the media how he was sure he would get one for Vicky Donor too.

“National Film Award is a part of the bucket list of every actor. When you come to Mumbai, you think one day you will be honoured with the National Film Award. And when you don’t think about it, you get it. I was sure I would get for Vicky Donor. Annu Kapoor got it! When you don’t do films with that agenda, you just do your work with honesty and you get it. I am blessed that I have been working with great directors,” Ayushmann concluded.

The upcoming romantic comedy, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also stars Arbaaz Khan and Nushrat Bharucha. It is slated to release on September 13.