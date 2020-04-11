Ayushmann Khurrana pens a poem to salute frontline warriors fighting against coronavirus

Celebrities from the film and television industry have been expressing gratitude towards doctors, nurses, essential service providers, police officials and everyone who is at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday, recited a poem saluting the “Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus.”
The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor began by sharing the plight of people living in a building that has been sealed. He says though today people wish to rewind the time and bring back normalcy, but the current situation is “collective karma of humankind”.
“I salute those who clean the roads, who pick up garbage and deliver essential things to our home. But we never respect these people. These are the people who can’t touch their kids because they fear they’ll transfer the virus to them,” Khurrana says in the poem.
Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind. Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai. Aur woh bechaara darta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na ho jaaye. Woh apne chote bachche ko choo nahi paata hai. Yeh ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hee chalata tha. Gareeb hee chalayega. Humein is samay bhi sab suvidhaaen gareeb hee dilaayega. Ab jab sab theek ho jaayega toh in logon ko izzat dena. Koi kaam chota nahi hota yeh baat apne palle baandh lena. Aaj doctor nurses, police, humaare security gaurd hain sabse zyaada kaam ke Hum sab Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke Hum bas paise de sakte hain. Hathiyaar de sakte hain. Ladhna unko hai. Unhi ko sab kuch sehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai.
Further, he mentions that this country is run by the poor. So, when everything becomes right, respect every profession. He adds the real heroes are the security guards, doctors, nurses and police officers by saying, “Mujh jaise Bollywood hero hai bas naam ke.”
Khurrana concluded his poem by urging people to stay at home because that is the least we can do to help the frontline workers. While sharing the poem, he wrote, “This is for all the Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind! Folded handsFlag of India.”
