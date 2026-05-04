Ayushmann Khurrana says his Pati Patni Aur Woh Do character is a ‘green flag’: ‘Not promoting infidelity’

A section of the internet was surprised to see Ayushmann Khurrana headline Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming comedy Patni Patni Aur Woh Do, part of the popular franchise revolving around infidelity, given the actor has made a career out of feminist romantic comedies like Badhaai Ho (2018), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), Dream Girl (2019), and the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise.

“My role of Prajapati Pandey is a green flag. He’s a complete green flag. His moral compass is absolutely correct,” clarified Ayushmann at the trailer launch event of the film on Saturday. “We’re not promoting any infidelity because it’s a family film. Every member will enjoy a lot watching the film,” added the actor.

“It’s just a comedy of errors. It’s not like Prajapati is in any kind of affair with someone. You’ll find out after watching the film,” claimed Ayushmann. He advised anyone encountering similar issues in real life to be honest and transparent with his wife. “Make your wife your friend. Friendship is the most important. If you’re not being honest, maybe you’re hiding something. So, just be honest with your partner,” added Ayushmann.

During the media interaction, when Ayushmann was asked if his wife Tahira Kashyap has ever cast any suspicion on him, Ayushmann shot back, “If I had anything to hide, why would I even do a film like this? I’m saying the truth. My wife is also a filmmaker, so she gets it,” said the actor. Tahira made her directorial debut feature, Sharmajee Ki Beti, which dropped directly on Prime Video India in 2024.

Ayushmann added that lending his face and star power to a film that promotes the right values is paramount to him. “It’s a very big responsibility. I want to do the films that my kids can watch too. In fact, I took my kids along to this film’s edit, and they really loved it. So, that’s my barometer and my benchmark. If my kids like a movie, it’s a family-friendly movie,” said Ayushmann. His kids — son Virajveer and daughter Varushka — are 15 and 12 respectively.

Not only Ayushmann, but also his co-star Rakul Preet Singh clarified the film’s stance on infidelity. “He’s (Ayushmann’s character) is actually a bechara character. He’s not doing something wrong. Like Ayusmann said, our film is not promoting affairs. A comedy of errors like this can happen with anyone and everyone,” said Rakul, as co-star Sara Ali Khan echoed her remark.

The film’s director, Mudassar Aziz, also remarked that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is in the same school of comedy as cult classics like Anees Bazmee’s No Entry (2005) and Welcome (2007). “The married men get stuck in a comedy of errors. Marriage is a huge event in Indian society, so [people like watching the comedy arising from that,” argued the filmmaker.

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Mudassar added that he’s not against the relationship between a husband and a wife, even though he’s helmed films that revolve around infidelity, like his 2010 directorial debut Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Khel Khel Mein (2024), and most recently, Mere Husband Ki Biwi last year.

Rakul also defended Mudassar, with whom she’s worked in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. “His films always have happy endings. Which films have you watched in which he’s divorced a couple?,” said the actor. Mudassar added, “My aim is always that the husband and the wife go home happy. And if there’s a ‘woh’ (the second woman), she also goes back home happy.”

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is another reboot of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta. The film revolved around Sanjeev’s character Ranjeet, married to Vidya’s Sharda, but who’s smitten by his new secretary, Ranjeeta’s Nirmala. In the end, Nirmala quits her job while Sharda gives Ranjeet another chance for the sake of their son.

BR Chopra’s son Juno Chopra joined forces with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series to remake the film in 2019. The movie starred Kartik Aaryan as Abhinav, Bhumi Pednekar’s Vedika as his homemaker wife, and Ananya Panday’s Tapasya as his client. In that film, it’s the women who team up on the man, making him realize his mistake.

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As seen in the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ayushmann is seen shuttling between not only two, but three women. A forest officer, he’s married to Wamiqa Gabbi’s character, who spots him at different points with Rakul and Sara’s characters respectively. However, from the looks of it, he appears like he’s stuck between the three women out of misunderstanding, leading to a comedy of errors.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, also co-produced by T-Series and Juno’s BR Studios, is slated to release in cinemas on May 15.