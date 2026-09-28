‘Adnan Sami’: Latent’s dig as Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pakistani spy who turns Indian patriot

Samay Raina dropped another bonus episode of his roast show India’s Got Latent season 2 this past weekend on his YouTube channel. The episode marks the return of his fellow YouTuber Aditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, along with three new guests — stand-up comedian Rajat Sood, mentalist Suhani Shah, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who promoted his upcoming spy comedy, Aakash Kaushik and Amit Malik’s Udta Teer on the show.

Samay asked Ayushmann if he’s come on India’s Got Latent to promote his new film, the actor refused, although he was wearing an Udta Teer T-shirt. Alia Bhatt also appeared on the premiere of India’s Got Latent season 2, along with co-star Sharvari, to promote their new spy thriller Alpha. When Samay asked what Alpha is about, Alia said she wasn’t there to promote the film, although she was wearing an Alpha cap.

“Just like Alia wasn’t there to promote Alpha, I’m also not here to promote Udta Teer,” quipped Ayushmann. When Samay asked what the film is about, Ayushmann hailed it as “India first pat-com”, a patriotic comedy in which his character of a Pakistani spy who has infiltrated India loses his memory. While he remains a patriot, his allegiance shifts to India instead of Pakistan, to which Kullu said, “Adnan Sami,” evoking laughter from everyone, including Ayushmann.

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Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who began his career in Pakistan in the 1990s, began living in India after his breakthrough in the early 2000s. He subsequently applied for Indian citizenship, and was granted the same by the President of India on January 1, 2016. In a recent interview with SCREEN, he claimed that it was God’s sign that he was born on August 15, India’s Independence Day, instead of August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Samay roasts Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

As Samay welcomed Ayushmann, he joked that the new guest is a “downgrade” from Alia. Ayushmann responded that even India’s Got Latent is a downgrade from Sony Entertainment’s flagship GEC show India’s Got Talent, the first two seasons of which he co-hosted with Nikhil Chinapa, in 2009. Samay then referred to Ayushmann as his brother and fellow actor Aparshakti Khurana in jest.

Samay told the actor he watched his romantic comedy earlier this year, Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, quipping that the “woh do” in the title referred to the only two other audience members who watched the film and want a refund. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, earned over Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

Samay promises ‘no sponsors’ in season 3

Since the latest bonus episode was for members only, a lot of non-members took to the comment section to ask where they can stream the episode for free instead. Ever since season 2 premiered, it’s also been streaming ad-free on Netflix India, but bonus episodes have been getting leaked online since Samay hasn’t put any copyright restrictions on the content yet.

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Samay responded to one such comment on his Instagram Stories, sharing a link redirecting his followers to a “watch for free” link. But the link turned out to be a prank instead. In his next Story, Samay shared another link to join the membership, and claimed that it’s only Rs 59 for android users and Rs 72 for iPhone users.

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“Jokes apart, in today’s age and time, there’s no stopping piracy. But if you can support by actually taking the membership then it will help us make more content without any sponsors of stakeholders. Next season, 0 sponsors, I promise,” he wrote on the latest Instagram Story, attaching the membership link once again.