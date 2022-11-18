scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana blames homophobia for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s disappointing box office, dissects performance of Anek and Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana has addressed the box office failure of his films Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G.

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana will next be seen in An Action Hero. (Photo: ayushmannk/Instagram)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for tackling taboo social subjects in his films, starting from Vicky Donor, which released in 2012. Having completed a decade as an actor, Ayushmann has been celebrated for his unconventional choice of movies, some of which have been great successes at the box office as well. However, post the pandemic, his recent films such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in 2021, and Anek and Doctor G in 2022 have received an underwhelming response at the box office.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Chandigah Kare Aashiqui earned Rs 28.26 crore, Anek made a mere Rs 8.15 crore, and Doctor G closed with a lifetime total of Rs 26.45 crore.

The actor, while promoting his upcoming film An Action Hero, in a recent group interview,  addressed the poor performance of his last three films.

About Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which featured a trans character played by Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann said, “Taboo subjects worked commercially in the pre-pandemic era… I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film—the kids have also been watching. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

He then reflected on the failure of Anek and Doctor G, and said, “Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film.”

Also read |Ayushmann Khurrana’s 10-year Bollywood career was decided by the 6 film offers he refused

Ayushmann was then asked if this low phase has shaken his confidence in any way. He said, “I think I’m unshakeable. If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that’s the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low- to mid-budget, so no one loses money and I can afford to take risks.”

After An Action Hero, which releases on December 2, Ayushmann will be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday, the sequel to his 2019 superhit Dream Girl.

