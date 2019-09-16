Ayushmann Khurrana on Dream Girl’s success: The era of good content is here

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll. The actor, who started off the year with Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, is now basking in the appreciation for his latest release Dream Girl. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial has so far amassed Rs 44.57 crore at the box office.

“It has been a fantastic weekend for Dream Girl and I am thrilled with the response and love. The era of good content in here and audiences want to see the most disruptive, different content in every genre. I am glad that people are connecting with the kind of cinema that I am doing and it only motivates me to be braver with my film choices,” Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement.

He added, “For me, Dream Girl is a film that shows audiences what a clean family comedy should be. It is a solid entertainer that allows people to bring their entire family to theaters. It is a paisa vasool movie in its truest sense. An actor like me always wants to entertain audiences in the best way possible and Dream Girl gave me the opportunity to make people laugh after making them think with Article 15 earlier this year.”

The actor concluded saying that Dream Girl’s dream run at the box office is making 2019 a very special year for him.

“Dream Girl is a brilliantly written script that has connected with the masses in a big way. For me, Dream Girl is having a dream run at the box office and is making 2019 a very special year for me,” Ayushmann said.

After Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana has Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and Gulabo Sitabo in his kitty.