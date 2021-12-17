Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘trans girl should be the lead’ in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui sequel: ‘Vaani believes that as well’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s streak of appearing in progressive cinema continued with his latest release, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, dealt with the theme of gender identity. The story revolved around a weight-lifting champion, who falls in love with a Zumba trainer, who happens to be a trans woman. The film has received mostly positive reviews, although it did attract some criticism for lack of representation for the trans community in the cast.

Speaking about the possibility of a sequel, Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama that the film should ideally be left alone, but added, “If there’s a sequel, we should go for representation, a trans girl should be in the lead. It’s just a conversation-starter and Vaani believes that as well.”

Also Read | Vaani Kapoor: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui breaks stereotype that trans girl is a man dressed in saree

Ayushmann opened up about the feedback from the trans community that they have received. “If you’re getting validation from the leaders of the community, it says a lot. At the same time, at the beginning, you’ve to make a trailer that gives a lot of intrigue. Of course, you will get a lot of comments from the community. But being an ally, we’re all learning a lot. This film is just an induction for people, just as the first step.”

In an interview to India Today, Ayushmann opened up about the criticism and backlash that the film received ahead of release. “That’ll always happen. It’s important to watch the film first. When the trailer came out, there was some backlash because woke intellectuals are skeptical of Bollywood. The trans community hasn’t been portrayed well since time immemorial. I am glad that after watching the film, the community is happy and they have accepted the film. That’s the biggest validation for us.”

Earlier, director Abhishek Kapoor had spoken about why he didn’t find it necessary to cast a trans person in the role played by Vaani. He told Indian Express, “We went through many avenues and there was a thought about casting a trans person but you know I find everyone is so fascinated just by actors. Why is it that everything is legitimised by an actor? Why can’t a trans person write the film? Why can’t a trans person direct the film? First of all, this fascination is incorrect. Films are not made by actors, they are made by filmmakers and writers. Eventually, there is a representation by an individual actor but I try to see above this because there is a story to be told. You have to reach out to people at large by taking the story to them and I thought this is the best way to take this story there. When you talk to someone, you have to talk to them in their language.”