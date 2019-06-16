Ayushmann Khurrana on Article 15: If a message like this is given via mainstream cinema, it gets more reach

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anubhav Sinha held a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday night to promote their upcoming movie Article 15 which releases on June 28.

Advertising

Here the actor was asked for his side of the story on his Bala script copyright controversy. The film made headlines when assistant director Kamal Kant Chandra filed a criminal complaint under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) against Ayushmann.

Ayushmann said, “Because the case is sub judice, I can’t comment on it, but I would like to say that we are innocent, and you will see what result comes out of it.”

He was then asked how he has always had a very ‘common man’ personality on screen because of the type of films he has done till date, but with Article 15 he is breaking out of that zone.

Advertising

The actor responded, “As actors we needs to be flexible, a little malleable, so we can do what people don’t even think we can do otherwise. If a message like this can be given through mainstream cinema, it can get more reach. If films like these only go for festivals, then that audience is already seasoned for such films, they already know that there is discrimination in our society and that we need to treat people equally. But this film needs to go to those people who believe in caste based discriminations. Till the time this film doesn’t reach these places, the aspiration of the film won’t be met.”

“Anubhav sir had said something very important to me while we were filming, he had said that we should make sure that this film is shown in every small village of India because before this we hadn’t initiated a discussion on this topic so openly,” Ayushmann added.

Since Ayushmann plays the role of a police inspector in the movie, he was also asked what kind of cop drama films he has watched and loved. The actor said, “I enjoyed watching Dabbang and Simmba, they were meant to entertain. I was very inspired after watching Aamir sir’s Sarfarosh and Manoj sir’s Shool, I think these were very inspiring cop dramas.”