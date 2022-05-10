scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘We are so diverse as Indians, but do we celebrate that…?’

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek will release in cinemas on May 27.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 7:07:58 pm
ayushmannAyushmann Khurrana in Anek poster.

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of Anek which is his second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, after their acclaimed movie Article 15.

The actor recently revealed why he chose to be a part of Anek.

“When we set out to make Anek, Anubhav (Sinha) sir was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians. We are so diverse, different and unique as Indians but do we celebrate that and make it our strength? Anek intends to pointedly ask and hopefully answer that question which is why this film is so special to me,” Ayushmann said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He added, “I have always hunted for clutter-breaking content and Anek rests at the top of the pile for me.”

Best of Express Premium

Mines to mines… so ran the SorensPremium
Mines to mines… so ran the Sorens
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...Premium
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
More Premium Stories >>

Anek is set against the geo-political backdrop of Northeast India. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa, JD Chakravarthy, Kumud Mishra and Andrea Kevichusa in pivotal roles.

Also Read |Ayushmann Khurrana’s 10-year Bollywood career was decided by the 6 film offers he refused

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek will release in cinemas on May 27.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, 8 celebrity photos
Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement