Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘We are so diverse as Indians, but do we celebrate that…?’

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of Anek which is his second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, after their acclaimed movie Article 15.

The actor recently revealed why he chose to be a part of Anek.

“When we set out to make Anek, Anubhav (Sinha) sir was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians. We are so diverse, different and unique as Indians but do we celebrate that and make it our strength? Anek intends to pointedly ask and hopefully answer that question which is why this film is so special to me,” Ayushmann said.

He added, “I have always hunted for clutter-breaking content and Anek rests at the top of the pile for me.”

Anek is set against the geo-political backdrop of Northeast India. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa, JD Chakravarthy, Kumud Mishra and Andrea Kevichusa in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek will release in cinemas on May 27.