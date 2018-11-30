Ayushmann Khurrana announces his next film Dream Girl

Bollywood’s golden-eyed boy is back at it again. Yes, we are talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, who has lately been giving everyone a run for their money with his successful movies like Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. And now the actor is returning to the big screen with yet another project. Ayushmann will soon be seen on the celluloid in and as Dream Girl.

In a video recently released by Balaji Motion Pictures, the actor can be seen sitting with a creative team who come up with movie ideas similar to the actor’s filmography. Ayushmann dismisses the ideas presented to him as redundant, stating that he has worked on those films. Later, a help comes with an idea for a movie and the actor leaps with joy at having found the right script. Holding the copy of the script, Ayushmann looks into the camera and says, “So guys, this is my next film.”

Sharing the video, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Of every possible role, this one, I’d be honest, would have never crossed my mind! But here I am, to play a role in and as #DreamGirl https://bit.ly/2KHmnY9 @ektaravikapoor @writerraj @NushratBharucha @RuchikaaKapoor.”

Drem Girl marks the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Sharing the video, ‏Balaji Motion Pictures wrote on Twitter, “Mila hai hume humara dream boy, to work on our dream film. Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana in & as #DreamGirl. Yes, you read that right ;) @ayushmannk @ektaravikapoor @NushratBharucha @RuchikaaKapoor @writerraj”

Dream Girl has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh. It will feature Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead.