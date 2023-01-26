scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero gets OTT release date

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer An Action Hero opened to good reviews upon its December 2 release but fell short at the box office.

ayushmann khurranaAn Action Hero will release on Netflix this week. (Photo: Netflix/Instagram)
An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be available for streaming on Netflix from Friday. Directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, the action-comedy thriller opened to good reviews upon its December 2 release but fell short at the box office.

Netflix India shared the details of the film’s digital premiere on its official Twitter page. “An Action Hero and ek villain are about to collide. Catch An Action Hero from 27th Jan, only on Netflix!” the streamer said in a post.

A crackling exploration of the toxic relationship of film stars with media and fans, An Action Hero follows superstar Maanav (Khurrana) who after getting caught up in an accident tries to save his skin from the murderous municipal councillor Bhoora (Ahlawat).

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 40 crore, the movie was able to raise around Rs 16 crore at the ticket window.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 18:54 IST
