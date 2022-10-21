scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana mimics Shah Rukh Khan as he celebrates 27 yrs of DDLJ

In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana could be seen holding an electric racket just like a Mandolin and mimicking the song Tujhe Dekha to ye Jaana Sanam from DDLJ.

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana will be next seen in An Action Hero film. (ayushmannk/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Thursday, celebrated 27 years of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s romantic drama film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a throwback video on his stories which he captioned, “#27yearsofDDLJ.”

In the video, the Dream Girl actor could be seen holding an electric racket just like a Mandolin and mimicking the song Tujhe Dekha to ye Jaana Sanam from DDLJ.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ was a blockbuster hit film which also starred Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalaal and Mandira Bedi in prominent roles.

Also Read |Ayushmann Khurrana as Doctor G: Why Bollywood film on the male gynaecologist is a wrong pill for women’s health

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.

DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

Apart from Ayushmann, Director Karan Johar also shared a post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “My Alma mater! My learning ground! My mentor Adi taught me so much #27yearofddlj.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in a comedy film Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and in another comedy film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday which will now release on June 23, 2023.

Previously, the film was scheduled to clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic saga Satyaprem Ki Katha on June 29, 2023 but now the makers of Dream Girl 2 has preponed the release date of their film to avert the clash.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:13:04 am
