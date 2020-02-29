Lata Mangeshkar praises Ayushmann’s acting and singing, he thanks her for best wishes

Lata Mangeshkar has complimented Ayushmann Khurrana for his performance in Andhadhun. (Photo: PTI) Lata Mangeshkar has complimented Ayushmann Khurrana for his performance in Andhadhun. (Photo: PTI)

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to thank Lata Mangeshkar for her kind words for Ayushmann’s National Award-winning performance in Andhadhun. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun was about a piano player (played by Khurrana) who unwillingly becomes involved in the murder of a former film actor.

Lata Mangeshkar shared on Twitter, “@ayushmannk ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun. (I saw your film Andhadhun today. You have done a good job and I also liked the songs that you have sung. I congratulate you and wish you all the best for your future endeavours.) ”

Ayushmann replied, “Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. (Lata di, your words matter a lot to me. I worked hard probably because I wanted to hear your encouraging words. Thanks for your best wishes.”

The film won the love of both critics and audiences. Tabu and Radhika Apte also starred in the film.

Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020

Andhadhun won three National Film Awards in the categories, in the Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.

Ayushmann, known for choosing off-kilter scripts for his films, can currently be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film, helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, is a spiritual sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and is a romantic comedy involving a gay couple. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao are also part of the film’s cast.

Khurrana will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. Penned by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

