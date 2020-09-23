Ayushmann Khurrana featured in Time magazine’s The 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

Ayushmann Khurrana is the youngest Indian to feature on the list. (Photo: Instagram/ayushmannkhurrana)

Bollywood star and musician Ayushmann Khurrana has been featured in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2020 list. Colleague and global icon Deepika Padukone has written a short article in the magazine, appreciating Khurrana’s talent.

Stating that Khurrana’s cinematic characters often challenge the society’s stereotypical beliefs, Padukone wrote, “I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.”

Deepika Padukone also applauded Ayushmann Khurrana’s courage when it comes to choosing ‘unconventional roles’ and added, “In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You’re probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream.”

Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement, “I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen.”

After dabbling for some years in theatre and television, Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with the Shoojit Sircar directorial Vicky Donor. He later went on to act in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bala. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s dramedy Gulabo Sitabo, where he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd