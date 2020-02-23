Ayushmann Khurrana: Great to see Donald Trump’s reaction to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana has urged Donald Trump to “persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country.” (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Donald Trump/Instagram/Facebook) Ayushmann Khurrana has urged Donald Trump to “persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country.” (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Donald Trump/Instagram/Facebook)

Ayushmann Khurrana, who can currently be seen in gay romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has opened up about US President Donald Trump’s reaction to the movie. Trump had quoted a news report about the movie and written, “Great!” on his Twitter handle.

Khurrana told news agency IANS, “It was great to see a reaction from US President Donald Trump. I certainly hope and wish that this comment is President Trump’s gesture of outreach towards the LGBTQ community and that he will persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country.”

Trump had quoted human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell’s tweet stating, “India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah! http://ow.ly/mcQs50yro76 @TheQueerAsia @beinglgbti @cadrsunilgupta @NazProjectLdn.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, meanwhile, has won the love of both critics and audiences. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it 3.5 stars. She wrote, “How far will you go for love? Since time immemorial, stories have flirted with that question. With two men as its lovers, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan now asks the same. It couches its blows in humour, it takes the shield of a large, boisterous, slightly irritating and often unnecessary family. But, its achievement lies not just in going where Bollywood has not gone before. It is in consistently portraying Kartik (Khurrana) and Aman (a superb Kumar, in his debut film role) as just a couple, not ‘homo’ or ‘hetero’.”

When it comes to box office collections, this Hitesh Kewalya directorial opened with Rs 9.55 crore and predictions say it is going to be another of Khurrana’s successes.

