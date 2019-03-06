Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from Article 15 is out

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known to play niche characters loved by masses, has already started shooting for his next film. Khurrana plays a cop in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. The first look of the film was shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha’s next film #Article15… Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub… Filming commenced on 1 March 2019 in #Lucknow… Ayushmann’s look from the film: pic.twitter.com/XGtrzhUNXq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. The shooting of the film is already underway in Lucknow. Khurrana has been sharing some behind the scenes photos and videos for the past few days on his Instagram stories.

Advertising

In his first look, Ayushmann Khurrana is sporting a moustache and is donning the police uniform.

The film’s title is Article 15 which suggests that the plot revolves around discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or anything else. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of any of the above.

Article 15 is being directed by Anubhav Sinha who has earlier helmed Mulk, Ra.One, Dus, among others.

Advertising

Ayushmann has had a very successful 2018 with films like Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho working at the box office as well as pleasing the crit