Ayushmann Khurrana says his early success in movies made him arrogant: ‘I thought I had arrived’

Ayushmann Khurrana, whose latest film An Action Hero released in theatres on Friday, recently spoke about how early on in his career, he turned a bit arrogant. The Doctor G star recalled that after his debut film, Vicky Donor, became a hit, he was arrogant towards his family and friends but they eventually led him to the right path.

“It happened with me when my first film was a hit. In fact, it happened when I won my first reality show but it did not happen professionally. Sometimes you tend you show your arrogance to your close ones but when I met people professionally, I wasn’t affected by it. In my head, I had arrived,” he told YouTuber Sidharth Kannan.

Khurrana elaborated that for a person who had come to Mumbai from a comparatively smaller town, he had achieved much more than he ever expected. “You come to Mumbai from a small town and achieve what you thought of, or achieve even more than what you could ever dream, anyone will lose their mind. But after my first film, I was not getting work. They were not meeting the benchmark of Vicky Donor, I wasn’t getting those kind of scripts,” he said.

Khurrana recalled that the film industry could not decide where to place him as Vicky Donor was an anomaly at the time. He said that it was only after Dum Laga Ke Haisha that he found his groove again. “Those three years (between Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke Haisha) were very important to ground me,” he said.

The Anek actor said that the arrogance went away in those three years but it was his family and friends who gave him constructive criticism at the time and brought him back down to earth. “They were very frank with me. I only have those people around me who are very blunt, and critical. Maybe that’s why criticism from outsiders does not affect me as much because I know that I am getting real criticism at home,” he said.