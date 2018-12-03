Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl’s shooting begins

2018 has been a phenomenal year for actor Ayushmann Khurrana with back-to-back hits. His Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho outshone many other films starring prominent actors in lead roles.

Interestingly, Badhaai Ho is still dominating the box office.

And now the actor will be seen next in Dream Girl. An Ekta Kapoor project, Dream Girl will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles.

Officially announcing the beginning of the film’s shooting, producer Ekta took to her Instagram to share the first look of the film and wrote, “FILMING BEGINS JAI MATA DI! An incredible story that’s going to baffle you, make you laugh, and then win your hearts!”

Ayushmann also shared a video on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Of every possible role, this one, I’d be honest, would have never crossed my mind! But here I am, to play a role in and as #Dreamgirl.”

In the poster, Ayushmann is seen clad in a saree wearing bangles and a chappal, and sitting on his scooter. This sure looks like a yet another interesting film. Known for his quirky and interesting choices of film, Dream Girl can turn out to be a fun laughter ride.

Not revealing much about this comedy entertainer, the actor, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror earlier, said, “I can’t reveal much at this point, all I can say is there’s something unique about this character. After Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, I had to up my game and this is the funniest script I’ve heard.”