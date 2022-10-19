Inside Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s white-themed home: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, hosts take to the dance floor

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap marked the onset of the Diwali season as they hosted their close friends from the film industry at their house for a party. From the inside pictures and videos that surfaced online from the party, it looks like the hosts and the guests had a lot of fun together. It’s almost after two years that Bollywood is back to celebrating festivals together.

The guest list at Ayushmann and Tahira’s Diwali party included Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra, Richa Chaddha, Ali Fazal and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others. Tahira shared a video compilation of all the fun moments from the party. While she danced with her husband Ayushmann and a few of her friends, Varun Dhawan was seen shaking a leg with Kriti Sanon. The video also gave a glimpse of their tastefully decorated whote-themed home.

Some of the guests at the party were seen enjoying the food and the drinks. Kartik Aaryan was busy in a game of poker and we already know how much money he had won in the game. Ayushmann had earlier shared a video of Kartik flaunting his winning amount. Tahira also included a selfie in the video which she clicked with Manish, Sonali Bendre, and Nushrrat.

Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, “Houses are nothing it’s the people who make it a home! Everyone brought in such amazing energy last night. The warmth and love we all felt was magical! I really wish everyone gets to celebrate Diwali with their favourite and loved ones. We were fortunate to celebrate it the same way❤️❤️ #diwali #favouritefestival #vibes #diwalifeels Love and happiness to all💫”

The video got showered with a lot of love from Tahira’s friends. Divya Dutta commented on it saying, “Soo much fun it looks❤️” Guneet Monga wrote, “Love love love ♥️♥️♥️.” Shama Sikander commented, “It was soo much fun 🙌❤️.”

Film producer Tanuj Garg also shared several inside pictures from Ayushmann and Tahira’s party. Sharing a photo with Taapsee, Rakul, and Tahira, he wrote, “Raula pai gaya……..❤😋🥳.” Sharing a photo with the hosts, he wrote, “And the festivities begin.💥 The first intimate get-together of the season hosted by my dear @tahirakashyap and @ayushmannk. ❤ Incredible catching up with the #bae @taapsee and the adorable @rakulpreet. Heartening to see everyone in good cheer and dazzling apparel. Looks like we’re back to the good ol’ pre-COVID era, touchwood. 🥰 Thanks for the click from your fancy camera @atulkasbekar.😘.”

On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G. He essayed the role of a gynaecologist in the movie.