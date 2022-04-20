Ayushmann Khurrana cringes as he rewatches his acting in Vicky Donor scene, reveals it was shot at Mika Singh’s farmhouse

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana reflected on his career as he celebrates a decade in the film industry. Ayushmann made his debut in 2012, with Vicky Donor. In an interview with Film Companion, he rewatched memorable scenes from his top films, including Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, Article 15, Bala and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Ayushmann visibly cringed while watching the Vicky Donor scene, which he revealed was shot on Mika Singh’s farm. Holding his head in his hands, he said, “Wow, I was so raw. I’m so much better now! I’m seriously watching it after 10 years. I don’t watch my films. I only watch them on the edit and maybe on the screening. It’s just too much.”

The actor did, however, agree that the ‘rawness’ worked for a character like Vicky. He revealed that the scene was shot in the middle of the shooting schedule, and that the cast and crew had been put up in a Delhi guesthouse. They’d rehearse the scenes on the terrace of the guesthouse and shoot for eight hours a day.

He said that his co-star, Yami Gautam, was probably more refined as an actor than him, because he only had experience as an anchor and host, so his instinct was to look into the camera.

Ayushmann’s career took off immediately after the unexpected success of Vicky Donor. He has since developed his own brand of socially conscious cinema, and usually tackles taboo subjects like homosexuality, gender, and prejudice in his films. He will next be seen playing against type in the action film Anek, which reunites him with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha.