Ayushmann Khurrana to collaborate with Sriram Raghavan again after Andhadhun?

It looks like Ayushmann Khurrana is set to appear in another Sriram Raghavan movie after last year’s acclaimed thriller Andhadhun, which also went on to win three National Film Awards: for Best Hindi Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Ayushmann.

A report in The Asian Age said Raghavan and Khurrana might collaborate for another film. The director has even penned a script. However, Khurrana is apparently too burdened with other projects to check it out right now.

“But he has no time to listen to the script at the moment. Whenever he finds some time, I am sure he will hear the narration,” Raghavan said.

Andhadhun also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte. It was about a blind piano player who unwillingly becomes involved in the murder of a former film actor. The film won the love of both critics and audiences.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars. She wrote, “Andhadhun is racy, pacy and appropriately pulpy: alert viewers may twig on to the big reveal, but the thrills and chills are right where they should be in this blind man’s buff. It also dexterously drops some primal issues in our lap: can those without sight, ‘see’? What is right, what, if anything, is wrong? How important is fate? Does everyone deserve a life? Or is it all about just desserts?”

Raghavan’s next film is another thriller for producer Ramesh Taurani. “This commitment has been pending for almost six years now. If all goes well, we will begin shooting by the beginning of 2020. We will begin casting only after the script has been completed,” the filmmaker said in the same report.