Missed watching Ayushmann-Vaani’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in theatres? Here’s how you can watch it online

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, released in theatres in December but in case you missed watching the film in cinemas, it is now streaming online. The film started streaming on Netflix on Thursday. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is a romantic comedy that focuses on a transgender person’s love story.

In an earlier conversation with PTI, Vaani Kapoor, who plays a trans person in the film, said, “We just wanted to normalise this and break stereotypes. There exists this perception, built over all these years, when we were growing up. The reference points we witnessed in films and shows, I think we don’t need to live by it today. That is a wrongful representation. A man dressed in a woman’s saree is not the correct representation of a trans girl. They are as stunning, beautiful and ‘normal’ as any other cis girl.” She called the film “a conversation starter.”

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan applauded the film and wrote on Twitter, “Dear Gattu . What I saw in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui was your heart and goodness mixed with an incredible sense of commercial entertainment. I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend! Come, let’s celebrate.”

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Kapoor had opened up about not casting a trans person for the role. “We went through many avenues and there was a thought about casting a trans person but you know I find everyone is so fascinated just by actors. Why is it that everything is legitimised by an actor? Why can’t a trans person write the film? Why can’t a trans person direct the film? First of all, this fascination is incorrect. Films are not made by actors, they are made by filmmakers and writers. Eventually, there is a representation by an individual actor but I try to see above this because there is a story to be told,” he said.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review and wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana, Chandigarh boy for real, is right at home in his bristly-brawny-softie Manu. Vaani Kapoor’s svelte certified physical trainer with a troubled past takes you back to the flash of promise she had shown in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’.”

Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starrer Velle is also streaming on Prime Video now. An adaptation of 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura, it’s directed by debutante Deven Munjal. In an earlier conversation with PTI, Abhay spoke about working with nephew Karan and said, “When I look at any actor, I can relate to that experience because I myself was a beginner at one time. I could relate to him a bit more because we have the same upbringing and ideas about what to do and how to be. I could see a bit of my own self in him more.”