Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Irrfan Khan’s ‘double win’ at Filmfare Awards 2021: ‘Forever Irrfan!’

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated the ‘double win’ of late legendary actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan was posthumously awarded two trophies at the Filmfare Awards 2021 on Saturday evening. He was bestowed with the awards in two categories: Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in Angrezi Medium and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ayushmann shared a piece of art showing likeness of Irrfan and said, “This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace.” He added that he “had the honour of presenting this” award to Babil, Irrfan’s son.

The full caption read, “This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award! I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

कलाकारों का कभी अतीत नहीं होता,

कभी वर्तमान नहीं होता.

जब भी कोई कलाकार जाता है उसका इस तरह से सम्मान नहीं होता,

क्यूँकि हर कोई फ़नकार इरफ़ान नहीं होता.”

Irrfan Khan, known for his performance in both Indian and foreign films, passed away at the age of 54 in April 2020 following his battle with a rare form of cancer.