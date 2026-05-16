‘Red flag’ Ayushmann Khurrana broke up with wife Tahira after winning Roadies: ‘She laughed at me’

Ayushmann Khurrana, in a recent chat, declared himself as a ‘green flag husband’ but the actor confessed that this wasn’t always the case. After winning MTV Roadies when he was just 20, the first thing he did was break up with his then-girlfriend (now wife) Tahira Kashyap. As part of the promotions for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ayushmann, along with co-stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, appeared on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube channel, where he candidly opened up about those years and how he transformed from being a “deep red flag” to a “green flag husband.”

‘I broke up with Tahira’

As they were talking about relationships where one person breaks up after they achieve success, Ayushmann said, “I have gone through a similar situation. I was 20 at that time. I said the same things to my girlfriend, who is now my wife. She started laughing and asked me, ‘What has happened to you?’ I had just won Roadies, but in my head, I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh.” He continued, “I broke up with her for a while to focus on myself. I was like, ‘I don’t have time for relationships. I have to invest time in myself.’”