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‘Red flag’ Ayushmann Khurrana broke up with wife Tahira after winning Roadies: ‘She laughed at me’
Ayushmann Khurrana shared how he transformed from being a 'huge red flag' to becoming a 'green flag'.
Ayushmann Khurrana, in a recent chat, declared himself as a ‘green flag husband’ but the actor confessed that this wasn’t always the case. After winning MTV Roadies when he was just 20, the first thing he did was break up with his then-girlfriend (now wife) Tahira Kashyap. As part of the promotions for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ayushmann, along with co-stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, appeared on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube channel, where he candidly opened up about those years and how he transformed from being a “deep red flag” to a “green flag husband.”
‘I broke up with Tahira’
As they were talking about relationships where one person breaks up after they achieve success, Ayushmann said, “I have gone through a similar situation. I was 20 at that time. I said the same things to my girlfriend, who is now my wife. She started laughing and asked me, ‘What has happened to you?’ I had just won Roadies, but in my head, I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh.” He continued, “I broke up with her for a while to focus on myself. I was like, ‘I don’t have time for relationships. I have to invest time in myself.’”
The actor then hilariously reflected on how men mature over time. “Men have this deep tendency of starting off as a huge red flag and then suddenly becoming a green flag by the time they are in their mid-30s. I think it’s a journey we all take. I think I am a green flag now,” he joked.
However, the breakup did not last long. Six months later, Ayushmann realised his mistake and reconciled with Tahira. The couple eventually tied the knot when he was 24. By the time the actor signed his first feature film as a lead actor – Vicky Donor – he had already become a father of two children.
ALSO READ | Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office day 1: Ayushmann’s film earns one-third of prequel, makes Rs 3.85 cr
Ayushmann was a sperm donor on Roadies
Referring to the film’s subject around sperm donation, Ayushmann joked, “Even before starting Vicky Donor, I was already a father. I took method acting a bit too seriously.”
The actor then revealed that he had actually donated sperm in real life before the film. “I have donated sperm for real. It was part of a Roadies task. They used to check our sperm count. I was just 20 then. Nothing was shown on screen, only the results were revealed. And I won the task,” he shared, which drew a reaction from his co-stars. Sara Ali Khan was shocked to learn about it and Rakul Preet Singh said, “You donated sperm, and then you did Vicky Donor?”
Ayushmann Khurrana’s next
Ayushmann is looking forward to Sooraj Barjatya’s next Yeh Prem Mol Liya, where he stars alongside Shrwari. He is also starring in Dharma Productions’ Udta Teer with Sara Ali Khan.
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