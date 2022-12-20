Ayushmann Khurrana was ‘expecting’ An Action Hero to perform better at box office, says he can’t be held solely responsible for turnout

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is not satisfied with the box office performance of his latest release, An Action Hero. The film received an underwhelming response from the audience as it earned only Rs 10.52 crore during its run in the theaters. Though Ayushmann said that he is the kind of a person who doesn’t have any ‘expectations’ from his movies, he was also not anticipating such a lacklustre response to a film in which he essayed the role of an action hero for the first time in his career.

In a new interview, Ayushmann expressed his disappointment with An Action Hero’s box office collection but he also asserted he is not the only one responsible for a film’s failure or success. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, “Of course, with An Action Hero, I was expecting a lot more. But yeah, it is what it is. It is multi-factorial at the same time – the release date, the buzz, and marketing. You are not the only one you know.”

He added an actor should just do their job and “move on”. In his opinion, there should be a “sense of detachment” towards a film. Ayushmann said he also didn’t expect his film Andhadhun to be such a huge success, but it ended up making around Rs 300 crore.

An Action Hero featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of an action movie star. Earlier, the film’s director Anirudh Iyer had also talked about the low box office collection of the film. In an interview with indianexpress.com, he said that he is overwhelmed with the positive reviews of the film, but he is not able to understand why it performed badly at the ticket counters.

“It is a bit difficult to process this. I don’t know what to take from it. You have an experience, you make a film, then people point out to you certain things which didn’t work, and you see why that happened. You learn from that and go to the next one, that these are the things that I will or won’t do. Here, my problem is that I am not able to find closure. Everyone who has spoken to me has told me the film is perfect, that there is nothing that they would change in it. The numbers that the film has done, I am not able to understand, find that closure,” Iyer had said.

An Action Hero marked Ayushmann’s fourth box office failure in the post-pandemic times after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, and Doctor G.