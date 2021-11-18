Ayushmann Khurrana wishes ‘world’s best brother’ Aparshakti on his birthday: ‘Not that expressive but I love you’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has an adorable birthday wish for brother Aparshakti Khurana on Thursday. Aparshakti, who recently welcomed a baby girl Arzoie with wife Aakriti, turned 34.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle and shared a click with Aparshakti. In the caption, he wrote, “It’s the world’s best brother’s birthday. @aparshakti_khurana. You know that I’m not that expressive but I love you!” Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap reacted with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also wished Apartshakti. He left a comment on Ayushmann’s post that read, “Happy birthday @aparshakti_khurana. Have a great year ahead buddy.” Abhishek has helmed Ayushmann’s upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

Ayushmann also shared wishes his fan clubs posted for Aparshakti, in his Instagram stories. Aparshakti is three years younger than Ayushmann. The Khurana brothers, as they are fondly called by fans, are a close-knit family.

Aparshakti was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do. Mostly known for doing comic characters, Aparshakti earlier told indianexpress.com, “I have worked hard on my craft, but I haven’t really planned my career. So, I will not make too much of a conscious effort to break the clutter of comedy and quickly get into other parts. But, having said that, if they come my way, I’ll do it. I’m not really worried about the fact that I have to do this or that. We just have to keep ourselves relevant for the next 15 years maybe.”