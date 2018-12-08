ayushmann khurrana and bhumi pednekar reunite for bala

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to join hands for their third film together. Titled Bala, the film will have Khurrana play a prematurely balding man while Bhumi will star as a dusky small-town girl.

The film will be helmed by Amar Kaushik, the man who directed the hit horror comedy Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Ayushmann and Bhumi have starred before in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, both eccentric comedies and hit films. A press release said the film is set to go on floors in March next year and hit the big screens in September.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement, “Through their journey, the film impresses on the fact that most of us are usually attracted to outward beauty and don’t go beyond that to understand the real person. That’s one of the reasons so many relationships are falling apart today.”

“It’s a hilarious story but at the same time, it makes you think. The two characters are very interesting and easy to relate with, so is their small-town milieu,” he added.

This role would not be an uncharted territory for Anshumann Khurrana. He has consistently appeared in movies that touched taboo topics and bodily impairments.

Ayushmann’s last film with Bhumi, for example, dealt with erectile dysfunction. He made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, in which he played the role of a sperm donor.

2018 has been a dream year for Ayushmann Khurrana. His last film Badhaai Ho is still running in theaters after releasing in October. His previous film, Andhadhun, also released this year, was also a success.