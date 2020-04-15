Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play The Professor from Money Heist

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to star in the Hindi adaptation of Money Heist. (Photo: Instagram/ayushmannkhurrana). Ayushmann Khurrana wants to star in the Hindi adaptation of Money Heist. (Photo: Instagram/ayushmannkhurrana).

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sent the audience’s imagination running wild as he recently shared a video of himself wearing big, circular glasses ala Money Heist’s popular lead character The Professor. In the clip, he is also seen playing “Bella Ciao” from the Spanish series on his piano.

While sharing the video on Instagram late Tuesday evening, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wrote he wanted to play the character in a Hindi adaptation of the show, whose fifth season is currently streaming on Netflix.

“I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist,” Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the video.

As his fans gushed about the video, actor Neena Gupta tweeted, “I am thinking which role I would play in it.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has acquired the rights to Money Heist, which stars Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Alba Flores as Nairobi and Miguel Herrain as Rio among others. The actor-producer reportedly plans to adapt it into a feature film.

