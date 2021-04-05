Ayushmann Khurrana begins Doctor G script reading with Rakul Preet Singh, shares deets on shoot

Weeks after wrapping up Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana has begun work on his upcoming campus comedy Doctor G, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share with fans that he and Rakul have begun script reading sessions for the film, which will mark the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s sister.

The film, bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bhat and Vishal Wagh. Ayushmann first shared a picture of the bound script of Doctor G, a highlighter and a few pens on an Instagram story and wrote alongside, “And it begins!” Both the lead stars play doctors in the film. The Instagram story shared his character’s name: Uday Gupta.

Later in the evening, Ayushmann shared a selfie with Rakul, where they are seen holding the script copies. “Readings have started. Will be filming later this month. #DoctorG,” Ayushmann wrote, captioning the picture.

Doctor G marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Badhaai Ho and Bareilly Ki Barfi. While announcing the film last December, Ayushmann had said in a statement that he fell in love with the Doctor G script because it was super fresh.

“It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts,” the actor had said at the time.