Ayushmann Khurrana says he became an actor because of Shah Rukh Khan, recalls watching Dil To Pagal Hai after purchasing tickets in black: ‘Khade ho kar film dekhi thi’

Like millions of others, Ayushmann Khurrana is a fanboy of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has previously spoken about his fondness for the actor and in a recent interview, the actor recalled how he watched SRK’s 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai in a packed theatre after purchasing tickets in black. The Anek actor recalled that he watched the film standing up as there were no more seats left in the cinema hall.

While speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak, Khurrana said, “I am a big fan. I became an actor because of him. I can dub for him. I dedicated something to him in Bala. There is some dedication to him in every film. I crossed Mannat (SRK’s mansion) in Bandra and I gathered around with people. They started taking my selfies. I would also stand at Mannat earlier with boys and girls. Now, I get attention because of him, as I am a huge fan.”

He further recalled, “I have seen his films in black. Dil To Pagal Hai was released when I was in the 7th grade. I rode my bicycle and bought the tickets in black. Khade ho kar film dekhi thi as it was a housefull. (I watched the film standing up as it was housefull).”

Before the release of his latest film An Action Hero, Ayushmann had shared a photo on his social media where he posed outside Mannat. He had shared in the caption, “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. 🙏🏽🖤”

In 2022, Ayushmann was seen in three films – Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero. An Action Hero was said to be a genre-breaker for the actor who is otherwise known for picking up unconventional roles. None of these films made a splash at the box office.

In 2023, Ayushmann is looking forward to the release of Dream Girl 2, where he is starring alongside Ananya Panday.