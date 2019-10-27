Bala keeps its original release date amid row with Ujda Chaman

Toggle Menu
Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala set to clash with Ujda Chaman starring Sunny Singh on November 7. While the makers of Ujda Chaman have shifted its release date to November 1, Bala makers stick to their original release date.

Bala will release on November 7 and Ujda Chaman will release on November 1.

It is a happy Diwali for Ayushmann Khurrana and the makers of Bala. Rejecting all reports of a change in date, its makers announced today that the film will release on its scheduled date – November 7.

Ayushmann posted a statement on his Instagram account. The statement read, “On this auspicious day of Diwali, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films have decided that we will release our film Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the title role on our original release date of 7th November, putting an end to much speculation.”

Earlier, Ayushmann’s Bala was clashing with Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman. Both the films are based on the same concept of a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes with the situation.

To avoid the clash, the makers of Ujda Chaman, a remake of the 2017 Kannada movie Ondu Motteya Kathe, pre-poned the release to November 1.

“I am away from all of this. I am doing a film, I am also getting to know that this film (Bala) is kind of similar. Initially you feel like ‘why and how is this happening?’ but then you feel it’s ok. He’s playing his part, I am playing mine. We both are actors doing our jobs. I love him and I’m a fan of his acting,” Sunny told PTI in an interview.

Now, Bala will release on November 7 while Ujda Chaman will head to the screens on November 1.

