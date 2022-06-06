scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana auditioned for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? But the part went to this actor

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he had once auditioned for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, but he could not do the show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 6:58:19 pm
ayushmann khurranaAyushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana has had an interesting journey in the entertainment industry. Before making his debut as a film actor with Vicky Donor in 2012, Ayushmann became popular in the television world as soon as he won the second season of Roadies. The reality show opened doors for Ayushmann. While he choose to explore the career of being a Radio Jockey, he admits having auditioned for television shows as well in the past.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ayushmann said he auditioned for a Balaji Television show. While he did not remember if it was for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Kasauti Zindagii Kayy, he said the role eventually went to Pulkit Samrat.

“It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually. Actually, I had made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So I told my casting director ‘bro, I am going’. So I could not do that TV show,” Ayushmann recalled.

Pulkit made his debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which starred Smriti Irani in the lead role. The actor played Lakshya Virani in the popular series.

ALSO READ |When Sunil Dutt was ready to walk out of his first movie to uphold his ‘maa ka vaada’: ‘Yahan log taraste hain hero banne ke liye’

Ayushmann, on the other hand, recently featured in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, which released in theaters on May 27. The film failed to perform at the box office, and received mixed reviews from critics. Ayushmann is now looking forward to the release of Doctor G and An Action Hero.

