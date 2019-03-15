Article 15: When leeches attacked Ayushmann Khurrana and co-stars

Ayushmann Khurrana is busy filming Anubhav Sinha’s investigative drama Article 15 in Lucknow these days. Recently, the actor shared an incident from the sets of the film where he lauded the dedication of his co-actors as they shot in a swamp filled with leeches.

Sharing a picture of his co-stars, the Badhaai Ho actor tweeted, “Today was a true test of my love for my craft. We are in the middle of shooting Article 15, being directed by the super talented Anubhav Sinha. Yesterday, we had a challenging day – a shot required us to enter into a swamp and do a gripping scene. We realised that the swamp was filled with leeches only when we were in the middle of the shot! I would like to salute my brave team of investigative officers (it’s an honour to act with these talented actors) for finishing the scene despite a vicious leech attack! Anubhav Sinha hum aapke liye khoon bahane ko tayaar hain (Anubhav Sinha, we are ready to shed blood for you)”

Apart from Khurrana, Article 15 stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

The plot of the film revolves around discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or anything else. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of any of the above.

The release date of Article 15 is yet to be announced.