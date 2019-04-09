It’s a wrap for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up the shoot of his next, Article 15, an investigative drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. This is the first time that the actor is playing a cop. Along with him, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Calling Article 15 an ‘important film of Indian cinema’, Ayushmann tweeted, “Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you @anubhavsinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever.” Along with the tweet, he shared a picture of his mini 3D model.

In his another tweet, he wrote, “Thanks to the entire cast and crew, esp #RonjiniChakraborty and @Ashishsverma for this wonderful 3D mini model of mine. Love. It’s a wrap! #Article15”

Actor Taapsee Pannu commented on the Andhadhun actor’s tweet and expressed her excitement for the movie. “This is so cool! U know I am looking forward to it 😁,” tweeted Taapsee.

The plot of the Anubhav Sinha directorial revolves around discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or anything else. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of any of the above.

Talking about the movie, Anubhav had said, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party. A very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors.”

The release date of Article 15 hasn’t been announced yet.