The Khurranas got a family home: Ayushmann, Aparshakti buy a new house in Panchkula

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana will be shifting into their new house in some time. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana will be shifting into their new house in some time.

The Khurrana brothers, Ayushmann and Aparshakti, are now the co-owners of a palatial house in Panchkula. The two recently went to Chandigarh with their respective families and bought a new house where the entire family can live together.

A source from the tehsil office in Panchkula told The Times of India that Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap came to the office “to get the house number 21 registered at the Tehsil office.” He added, “The house on paper costs approx, Rs 9 crore.”

Excited to make memories in his new house, Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement, “The Khurranas got a family home. We decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address.”

The Khurrana family was looking for a spacious home for a long time now. “The two sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti are now married plus Ayushmann and Tahira have two kids now…so, it was only logical for the family to invest in getting something bigger,” a source close to the family shared.

Since Ayushmann and Aparshakti have just bought the house, it will take some time for them to shift into it. Meanwhile, the two brothers are enjoying the time in their hometown Chandigarh.

Recently, Aparshakti Khurana shared a video where he was seen playing the childhood game ‘Aao milo’ with elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Giving a twist to the game, the two of them called it ‘Aam Lelo’. “#AamLelo #TheMusical #InstaMusic,” read the caption of the video.

Ayushmann has also been sharing videos and photos from his time in Chandigarh. He has been spending time cycling and playing a musical instrument.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, had a digital release. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

