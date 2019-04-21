Toggle Menu
Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor team up for Dream Girl after 7 years of Vicky Donor

Annu Kapoor, who was seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor, will be playing the actor's father in the upcoming film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Annu Kapoor shot for Dream Girl. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated seven years of his cinematic journey on Saturday. The actor had made his debut with the 2012 release Vicky Donor, a John Abraham production venture. Interestingly, on the same day, he shot with Annu Kapoor, who played a pivotal role in Ayushmann’s debut film as Dr Baldev Chaddha.

Ayushmann took to Twitter and wrote, “It was quite surreal that the day we completed #7yearsofVickyDonor, we shot together for #Dreamgirl where Annu kapoor sir plays my father.” He also shared a photo featuring himself with Annu Kapoor.

On Saturday, Ayushmann thanked John Abraham for giving him Vicky Donor. Soon, John replied to Ayushmann’s tweet and wrote, “You will always be special to me @ayushmannk So proud of you.”

The film was a Shoojit Sircar directorial and was written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Juhi shared a trivia on Twitter recently about the movie. She shared the script photos in a tweet and wrote, “In this 1st draft, Biji’s character was not there…which thankfully got added in the later draft. It’s her laughter in this scene that made it come alive. 7 years of #VickyDonor.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is experiencing the best phase of his career. Ayushmann’s 2018 release Andhadhun is having an incredible box office run in China. His film Badhaai Ho has also been receiving an overwhelming response, not only from the Indian audience but even abroad.

At present, the actor is busy filming Dream Girl.

Dream Girl has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh. It will feature Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead.

